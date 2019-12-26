Who’s the boss?

THERE are many traditions and stories surrounding Boxing Day. But one of the main elements of this holiday has always been how it has served to bring attention to and bridge the relationship between workers and those who employ them; between subordinates and superiors; between the marginal and the privileged. It’s a good day therefore to reflect on what kind of relationship exists today between workers and employers, to examine the state of the industrial relations climate.

This year, it’s not too far-fetched to regard the State’s Petrotrin divestment as a kind of Boxing Day gift to workers. But this gift is a bittersweet one, given the context of losses, mismanagement, and retrenchment that served as a precursor. Still, it’s not too late for this planned divestment, in which the main union has been identified as the preferred bidder, to set the tone for a new relationship and a new industrial relations climate.

It would be ideal if the old, belligerent and adversarial approach is replaced by one that allows emphasis to be placed on productivity and efficiency. It’s not too late for a new paradigm to replace the bickering and rivalry. Yet, real challenges stand in the way of this. Workers remain vulnerable to abuses and unfair treatment. At the same time, challenges to productivity levels remain entrenched in our culture.

One area where the State has a role to play is in the renegotiation of worker terms and conditions. In this regard there remains the need for timelier finalisation of updated terms. Too often the relationship between workers and the State is strained by outstanding agreements.

The regulation of the work environment is also relevant, particularly when it comes to bolstering worker productivity. In this regard, more has to be done to implement new measures as they relate to sexual harassment in the workplace and to widen protections against discrimination.

We need to take a hard look at our industrial relations climate and bring it up to date with global practice if we are to enable development in our economic environment.

Notably many small and medium enterprises or SMEs have reported challenges relating to work ethic. According to CEO of the Manufacturers’ Association Dr Mahindra Ramdeen at a recent Industrial Court event, these businesses employ approximately 200,000 people or about 35 per cent of the workforce.

Yet, employers continue to complain about an inflexible framework, particularly when it comes to addressing discipline, low productivity and reliance on foreign labour. Ramdeen thinks a new labour code is a possible enhancement. Boxing Day is a good day to mull these issues over and to ask who’s the real boss today, workers or their bosses?