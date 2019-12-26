We are failing our children

THE EDITOR: The 160 plus pupils of the Claxton Bay Junior Anglican School are the victims of a system that is failing to provide the quality education promised to all children in our country. Today we call out:

* The Anglican Education Board of Management for its failure to influence the Ministry of Education to rebuild this school, in existence for over 100 years.

* The Ministry of Education for:

o Its failure to place this school on its priority list despite its knowledge of the dire situation.

o For abruptly closing the school without giving parents the opportunity to access the children’s books that are kept at the school.

o For the delays in the completion of the promised alternative accommodation.

o For failing to provide the “free” transportation for the children to attend school at the new location. The $20 a day per child is a challenge for parents, especially those with more than one child at the school and those who usually walk to school.

o For failing on the promise to demolish the school and erect a pre-fab building ready for use early in the second term. Work is yet to start.

o For introducing a cloud of uncertainty on primary education in the area as in January new students seek to register in one of the more “sought after” primary schools.

It is now less than two weeks before the new term and parents who desperately strive to keep their children motivated and adequately supervised are still uncertain of the plan that will be in place to resume regular classes on January 6.

Our children are being marginalised. They are falling behind in covering the syllabus and robbed of quality time for socialisation. It is imperative that those in authority who are accountable and responsible act now.

I call on the Anglican Board and the Ministry of Education to please co-ordinate and fulfil your target of ensuring that all girls and boys receive completely free, equitable and quality primary education leading to relevant effective learning outcomes (draft education policy paper 2017-2022).

MARILYN MELVILLE

via e-mail