TT umpire tops WI exams

CRICKET umpires from TT made a clean sweep of the top honours in the recent regional examination.

Simon Arjoon placed first overall with 98 per cent in the exam, which was held on December 1 throughout the Carribbean, the USA, Canada, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. Of the 34 candidates, eight were from TT.

Arjoon, of Sangre Grande, topped his fellow umpires with three others from TT placing second, third and fourth overall.

They are Hansraj Dass, Talib Ali Khan, and Curtis Garcia.

Also successful were Frank Morgan, Everton Alfred of Tobago, Clive Gaskin and Clive Matthew. All are now fully qualified Cricket West Indies umpires.

Former TT Cricket Umpires Council president Parasram Singh, the third vice-president of the TT Cricket Board, congratulated the successful candidates and said the results showed that the local umpires were of the highest calibre.

“TT umpires have consistently topped the examinations which is a credit to the TT Cricket Board, and the local umpires fraternity.

“With umpires of the highest quality, the development of the game will also be impacted,” said Singh.

He stated that Joel Wilson is currently on the International Cricket Council Elite Panel, while Zahid Bassarath and Danesh Ramdanie are among the leading regional umpires on the threshold of international duty.