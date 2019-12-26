Stick break in their ears

THE EDITOR: There is a local saying in TT that represents a situation where the people are unable to heed good advice. Their stubbornness, obstinacy, is similar to a situation of deafness where stick blocks the ear way, thus “like stick break in their ears.”

That is perhaps the only way to explain the continued campaigning along a path of racial division and the continued sowing of seeds of hatred and blame that does nothing to build a nation.

The level of arrogance and haughtiness on one side is matched with nonsensical comments of hatred for sects of our society and allegations of corruption on the other. None of these comments and allegations can bring relief to a stressed-out people.

Instead of addressing the solutions to flooding after heavy rain in south Trinidad, the politicians seemed to be more concerned about how much money was given to flood victims.

Hampers and mattresses may look good in the eyes of the media and provide temporary relief, but the rains will return and so will the politicians with their trucks of foodstuff and mattresses.

Long-term solutions like retention ponds that can help augment the water supply in communities, restructuring local government to be adequately staffed and equipped to deal with natural disasters are not part of the discussion.

Instead, the talk show hosts are doing their best to convert the situation into a racial thing, almost to the point of blaming the present administration for the flooding as a planned effort to hurt one sect for not voting for the ruling party.

TT cannot continue like this. We are far too intelligent to be continually fooled by the few who support the two major political parties so that they can have access to state funds to maintain a lifestyle that rivals the multi-millionaires of the world. They know that the best option is a third political organisation.

Unfortunately, every third party seems to be led by a self-acclaimed leader wanting to be the next king or queen in like manner to the two major political parties. Consequently, they remain the laughingstock of many in the population, doomed to lose their deposit at a general election.

As we approach the end of 2019 and the beginning of a new general election campaign, I am calling on all those who claim to love the people of TT, all who claim to have a plan for a better nation, all who want to be the next prime minister of TT to gain legitimacy as leader by having the people choose from among all opposed to the two major political parties.

I am calling for the leaders to agree to three public televised and social media debates on leadership, vision, economic planning, security, constitutional reform and quality of life improvements.

Thereafter, let the people choose from among the leaders the person who they would like to see as leader. This can be done via social media or text messaging.

The eventual winner will then have a legitimate claim as leader and can use that momentum to campaign and win the next election with a united third force.

Alternatively, there is the Democratic Party of TT (DPTT) whose motto for the next election is “better united.” We invite everyone to join with us to unite our people in the best interest of all.

I take this opportunity to wish all a very happy and safe Christmas and a prosperous and healthy New Year.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader

DPTT