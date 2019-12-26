Rondon wants Juteram to apologise Tension already at UNC-held SGRC

SAY SORRY: Former Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon, seen at right shaking hands with his replacement, Anil Juteram, has called on the new chairman to apologise for claiming that PNM councillors were behind the arrest of two vendors. - Ayanna Kinsale

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation councillor Terry Rondon is calling on newly appointed chairman Anil Juteram to apologise after two Sangre Grande vendors were arrested and he (Juteramm) had blamed PNM councillors for this.

“I got a call and was told police arrested two vendors. The chairman called a meeting, but I couldn’t go so I said if the meeting was about that, speaking on behalf of the PNM members: ‘Give them a ‘bligh’.’ Then this morning I saw a video with the chairman saying it was the PNM members who called for the police to arrest the vendors. He said they (had) high-powered rifles. The Municipal Police have nothing like that,” Rondon said.

He said Juteram needs to settle down and fully understand the portfolio he now holds. Rondon, the immediate past chairman of this corporation told Juteram to get his facts straight before casting blame.

“Remember the same police that you blame you have to work with. How is it possible for the PNM to direct the Municipal Police who fall under your charge? What guns? Come on, man...when we spoke this morning I suggested that we give the vendors a chance, yet you went to them and spewed such ill. You must learn to be level headed. Election is over, stop fighting and set a better example.”

During his six years as chairman of the corporation, Rondon said he always gave vendors a chance to sell on the pavements during the Christmas season as they are mainly poor people trying to make an honest living.

“I can’t sit down and accept this. I am not taking it lightly. I am not about politics. It is a sad day when the chairman begins to play the blame game.

“This does not augur well for Sangre Grande. As chairman he needs to get down to the business of the day and not play politics.”