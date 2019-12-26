Progressives urges nation to take stock

Progressive Party leader Nikolai Edwards. - Sureash Cholai

The Progressive Party is urging the population to take stock this Christmas. In delivering the party’s message, political leader Nikoli Edwards said,”May we take stock of the blessings and spread the joy and peace of this season to one another.” He continued, “May we also remember that the spirit of Christmas resides in each of us and doesn’t require much to be revealed.”

Edwards also asked citizens to reflect on the things that demonstrate their humanity and “commit to practicising such things each and every day.”