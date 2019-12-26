Numerouspotholes allover country

THE EDITOR: Is the Government (actually the relevant corporation in conjunction with the Ministry of Works) serious about road repairs? In particular I refer to Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain, that has become nothing short of being horrendously deplorable with numerous potholes.

There are also many other roads in our not so blessed country that badly need repairs but it’s as if the relevant authority just does not care.

Ariapita Avenue has become a main part of the Carnival bands parade route, so consideration should be given to that. Just imagine masqueraders twisting their ankles in those potholes.

Also, on Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin, near to Massy Stores, there are what can only be described as mini trenches in the road causing drivers to veer to the other side into oncoming vehicles.

There are many others all over the city – and elsewhere. Maybe it’s just another case of not having funding to fix this problem. Or, as a friend commented, “Maybe they feel that they win the election already, so they eh care about fixing road.” Who knows?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook