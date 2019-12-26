Kids treated to pyjama movie night in Belmont
CHILDREN in the Belmont area were treated to a pyjama movie night by Belmont East Councillor, Nicole Young, on Sunday at St Francois Girls’ College.
Young said the idea was inspired by her love for movies, as a child around Christmas time, which would always put her in a festive spirit.
"I think it was a nice, warm, thing to bring the community together. Everyone is wearing their pyjamas and looking cute.
"I'm really elated to see it (the turnout) because as soon as I published the ad we got lots of calls."
Free popcorn, snacks and toys were distributed at the movie night. After her re-election as councillor of the area, during the December 2 local government elections, Young said the event was also a thank you to residents.
During the 2018 Christmas season, Young hosted a "Crafty Christmas" event where children made craft items. She said she would consider having other movie nights throughout 2020.
"It (the movie night) seems to be very popular so I think we might have a repeat.
"I might also come up with something new because I like to be creative and different."
Her wish for the nation, especially Belmont, in 2020 is to further develop a spirit of warmth and giving.
"Recently there was a donation drive during which a lot of people from Belmont came out.
"That goes to show how warm Belmont residents are, so let's continue with that spirit and really develop our community."
