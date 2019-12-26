High-risk sex at own expense

THE EDITOR: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh clearly understands economics better than any of his detractors. Deyalsingh has been under attack from AIDS activists because of his statement that Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs will not be subsidised by the Government because having these drugs freely available will encourage irresponsible behaviour.

Economics tells us that people respond to incentives so, in this regard, the minister’s argument is valid. Some critics have drawn a comparison with free condoms to teenagers, correctly pointing out that this does not encourage more sexual behaviour.

This comparison is specious, however, because condoms are provided on the basis that a certain number of teens are going to have sex anyway, so it’s better they do so safely. This is different to providing a drug which specifically aims to make high-risk sex safe.

More to the point, subsidising such a drug means that taxpayers’ dollars will be spent on a good which the majority of citizens would not want their money used for. Those people who want to engage in high-risk sex should be free to do so, but at their own expense.

ELTON SINGH

Couva