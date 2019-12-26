Hampers for residents at Centre for Socially Displaced

A resident at the Centre for Socially Displaced receives a hamper from Jabbor Kayumov, Digicel CEO. -

THE Digicel Foundation presented 60 hampers to the residents at the Centre for Socially Displaced, Port of Spain recently.

The hampers were filled with an array of personal care products for both female and male beneficiaries. The gift acted as an incentive for the residents at the centre, for the great strides they had made in becoming more socially independent, and were presented by Digicel CEO Jabbor Kayumov and Digicel Foundation operations manager, Cindyann Currency, said a media release.

During the foundation’s visit to the centre, residents were seen busying themselves, decorating and preparing for their annual Christmas dinner. The dinner is a celebration of their personal achievements for the year, some having completed literacy training, resume writing, drug and alcohol abuse counselling, anger management, emotional literacy and much more.

Kayumov was taken on a walk-through of the facility conducted by manager for the centre, Roger Watson which included the recently refurbished library, which was funded under the Digicel Foundation Community Engagement project. Watson thanked the foundation once again for the providing the funds to complete the upgrades to the library, where he stated that all of their classes and leisure activities take place.

This is the third year that the Digicel Foundation has partnered with the Centre for Socially Displaced Persons.