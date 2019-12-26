Give mayorof Chaguanas the space to prove worth

THE EDITOR: There seems to be a new-found term, namely “misogyny,” making the rounds in many circles in society. People are using the term for any and seemingly everything where bias or prejudicial treatment is supposedly meted out to women.

The latest are the comments made about newly appointed mayor of Chaguanas, Vandana Mohit. This, in my opinion, is in no way misogyny or misogynistic behaviour because this term speaks to the hatred of women by the opposite sex.

I don’t think there is a case here to be made out for hatred of women since even some women are involved in the gossip-mongering and bacchanal behaviour because they may have heard opinions from others. And that is exactly what it is – a case of bad-mouthing or love of gossip.

This is not a new thing in our society as it is a common occurrence to hear people on street corners, in offices, bars, bus shelters and even places of worship spreading gossip. The Attorney General is right in advising that “we need to grow up.”

As far as I know, as an educator working in central Trinidad for over two decades, as a councillor for Cunupia, Mohit was very helpful, caring and hardworking for burgesses and institutions in her district. She worked very hard as a councillor and met most of the demands of people, schools, churches, NGOs and businesses in her area. In short, she was a worker.

Now that she is mayor I am sure she will continue to serve all the burgesses of the borough and she will indeed expend all the same gusto and compassion as she did before. She is young and will bring a breath of fresh air to the borough.

We have to learn to keep out of the personal lives of people and give them the chance to do what they were elected to do. Let us give the new mayor that space and opportunity to prove her worth. Talk is cheap.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas