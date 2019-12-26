Former energy chair, adventurer Quentrall-Thomas dies

Peter Quentrall-Thomas. -

THE ENERGY Chamber has expressed condolences on the sudden passing of its past president and adventurer Peter Quentrall-Thomas.

“The Energy Chamber wishes to express its deep sorrow at the passing of Peter Quentrall-Thomas, a past president of the South Trinidad Chamber (as we were then called). Peter was an energetic, dynamic and progressive leader who drove forward an agenda of change as the president of the chamber. He was extremely committed to national development and especially to the development of south Trinidad. We wish to express our sincere condolences to his family and his many friends.”

Quentrall-Thomas, 73, was a retired civil engineer, former chairman of the Point Lisas Industrial Corporation, and in February 2017 he became the first Trinidadian to make a solo crossing across the Atlantic Ocean, travelling almost 3,000 miles, non-stop in 19 days.

His widow, South African Louise Visagie, served as his first mate on his vessel Passagemaker. Details of his death are still to be confirmed.

His daughter Lara Quentrall-Thomas, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, reported that her father died suddenly the previous day. Another daughter, Abigail Quentrall-Quezada, also posted on his death.

“So sad to share, that PQT (aka Daddy, Opa, Q, Captain) made his final voyage yesterday. So as he liked to sign all of his emails ‘go well...we love you.’”

A number of people responded to the posts expressing condolences.

Quentrall-Thomas was previously married to former parliamentarian Diane Seukeran, who is also the mother of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi. Seukeran told Newsday that he died suddenly and she was surprised to hear it.

“He lived a very full life, a kind man, a very progressive human being, and a charming man. He was an extraordinary human being, loved life, loved sailing, and he was a bundle of energy.”

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine also expressed condolences.

“His passing comes at a time when the energy sector and the country has just lost (veteran energy journalist) David Renwick and (South Chamber founder and businessman Robert) “Bobby” Montano. Their passing signals the coming to an end of an era of nation-builders the likes of which is sorely needed in TT today.”

Born in the southern England county of Hampshire, Quentrall-Thomas studied civil engineering at the University of Plymouth, England and came to Trinidad 41 years ago.

In an interview with Newsday in February 2018, he recalled before coming to this country he was working in Iraq building a training centre.

“There was no music, no alcohol and no women to even look at. I arrived ten days before Carnival in 1976 and I thought I had died and gone to heaven. I fell head over heels in love with the country.”