First weekly Christmas Code Cracker revealed

Adelaide Chambers collects her cheque for $5000 after she was selected as a the first weekly winner of Newsday's Christmas Code Cracker promotion. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

Newsday is pleased to announce that our first weekly winner for the Christmas Code Cracker promotion is Adelaide Chambers of Perseverance Park, Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande. Chambers collected her cheque for $5000.

The promotion, approved by the NLCB, began on December 1 and ends on January 10, 2020.

Each week, one word with missing letters will be published, Monday to Friday, in the daily Newsday and Newsday Tobago. Each word will be related to Christmas and readers will be invited to fill in the blanks and submit their entries for the weekly draw.

Weekly entries will be drawn the following Monday after a full week of entries, for one person to win a weekly cash prize of $5000.

Names and presentation of prizes to weekly winners will be published in the newspaper and on Newsday's social media profiles.

All weekly entries will be combined for the Grand Prize draw to be held at Synergy TV studios on January 13, 2020 and televised.