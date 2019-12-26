Customers 'watching their pockets'
Vendors complain of slow Xmas sales
Vendors are complaining about slow sales as this year’s holiday shopping season seems to be rough on the business community.
On Tuesday Newsday visited Scarborough, Lowlands Mall as well as several businesses in Crown Point, where the usual crowds would gather.
One businessman in Scarborough, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Newsday he was forced to reduce prices in a bid to attract customers, but even that strategy did little to pull a crowd.
“People have decided on what they will and will not buy. So, what we’re experiencing more of the last-minute rush for those items specifically; the mats, towels, etc,” he said.
Charmaine James, who had an array of kitchen towels on display said she too has noticed that people were no longer buying “because it was Christmas” but more focused on their necessities.
“Right now, it’s completely different than how it used to be over the years. People used to buy because it is Christmas time but now everybody watching their pockets,” James said.
Mat vendor, Sandra Thomas also complained of slow sales.
She said even though it was Christmas time, people were still not buying compared to previous years.
At Stumpy’s Emporium in Canaan, the staff described sales as “steady” but like other vendors, they too complained that this year there’s a marked difference when compared to previous years.
A nearby fruit vendor echoed the same sentiment, adding that he hoped sales picked up later on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, there’s a general consensus at the Lowlands Mall that sales have been slower when compared to previous year, as it appeared to be a normal shopping day.
The stores were open, vendors were selling but shoppers were limited.
One shopper said she was discouraged by the lack of sale items.
“Businesspeople in Tobago ent giving nothing free. There are many nice things, but when you look at the prices… and most of the stores don’t even have sale,” she said, adding that fewer stores offered discounts this year.
“In Tobago, me ent see Christmas yet… the place lively, but I think the prices could be a little cheaper, because them sale price is like not really any sale,” she said.
