A political flu

IT IS WITH regret that we observe that the very serious public health issue that is the flu has become a politicised matter, with an almost daily game of tit-for-tat distracting from the message that needs to be clearly borne. That message is this: take the flu seriously and take precautions.

By now several matters have been raised, both inside and outside of Parliament, in relation to the flu shot. The sparring between the Government and the Opposition has degenerated to the extent that litigation is looming over the record of the past administration, while the alarm has been raised over the current.

What is the public to make of this confusing situation?

The unusual nature of the statistics alone sends a clear message. There have been at least 33 official deaths linked to flu since the season began, with this number disproportionately affecting certain demographics and regions of the country.

“The worst is ahead of us and not behind us,” Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh declared on Christmas Day. He warned the influx of tourists over Christmas and for Carnival next year will pose challenges. Yet, he said, people are not availing themselves of the flu vaccine which is freely available from the Ministry of Health.

The minister has pointed a finger at UNC MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh when it comes to the apparent lack of appetite for the vaccine. As politicians, both figures operate under similar imperatives, but we would observe that the general nonchalance that accompanies health matters such as this one, pre-dates the current bickering. At the very least, the fact that both sides have their guns pointed at one another is not likely to inspire confidence. Rather, the perception of political games will have the opposite effect: people will stay far away.

Yet, the flu vaccine is not the only matter for which there should be an awareness campaign. It’s also important to let people understand how the flu is spread and what measures they should take to reduce risk. What to do with hands, how to treat communal surfaces, the need to wash hands, how to handle trash, when to wear gloves—these are just some of the matters that need to be emphasised. People need as much credible information as possible in order to make informed decisions.

At the end of the day, you can lead a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink. The best you can do is inspire confidence and give people the information they need to make informed decisions.

There is no room in this for political brinkmanship. Instead of rhetoric, give people information to counter fear and to make decisions balancing all the relevant factors.