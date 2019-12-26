A look into Believe

LA Rose delivers a rousing rendition of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas. -

Believe – The Secret of Christmas was staged last weekend at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s. The show featured popular classics and Christmas music, including traditional settings and modern arrangements.

In a Newsday article on December 13 creative director John Thomas said the message behind the annual concert was about his struggles growing up without a father.

“But my mother taught us to believe. She gave us the beautiful gift of belief,” he was quoted as saying.

With specially handcrafted set designs, costuming and wardrobe, the musical performance showcased over 150 onstage voices including the Eastern Chorale, the St Joseph Convent Choir PoS, the Symphony of Saints (CIC) and the Scholastic Academy Chorale, alongside animation from the Karline Brathwaite Dance Company.

Also included were Thomas, soprano Clarice Beeput, Cellist Chelsey Fensom, Tricia Lee Kelshall, Kevon Carter, Candice Caton, Denyse Plummer, Mya Scott, LA Rose, Nakita Gadsby, Johanna Chuckaree, Justin Zephyrine, Debbie Nahous, David Frank, Alicia Jaggasar, Lesley Lewis, Aurora Tardieu and Cecila Salazar.

Believe – The Story of Christmas was staged with the help of sponsors and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts and platinum sponsor the Shanghai Construction Company. Part proceeds of the concert will go to assist the Lady Hochoy Home.