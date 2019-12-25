Where there’s smoke…

WE WISH all our readers Merry Christmas, mindful of the fact that for some it will be a particularly merry one in the wake of the proclamation of the law to decriminalise small-scale marijuana use. Not only will domestic users be able to breathe a sigh of relief, but the State intends to identify those people who were previously sanctioned by the law. Such people are entitled to apply for a presidential pardon.

But where there’s smoke there’s fire. Already there are signs that the implementation of the new law is not a simple matter and needs to be diligently and thoroughly approached by the State, the courts, the police, and civil society at large.

For instance, the Ministry of the Attorney General has resorted to applying, through the High Court, for records held by the court system, prisons, police, and the Ministry of National Security in relation to all who have these offences against their name.

That such a formal move has been made to gain access to materials that are, for all intents and purposes, already in possession of the State goes to show the complexity of the co-ordination and verification needed to implement this measure in a way that is fair, open, and consistent. If anyone deserving of recompense slips through the cracks, the effect could be disastrous. And costly too, from the perspective of the risk of litigation.

The experience of a group of men who were arrested late last week before the formal proclamation of the law is also instructive. These men were reportedly held by police, processed and brought before a magistrate even as all concerned were aware of the fact of the implementation of this law.

Such strict adherence to the rule of law is, from one perspective, laudable. But another way of looking at this is that this was nothing but a waste of time and scarce resources; an instance where the discretion held by the authorities was exercised in a way that appeared more pedantic than principled.

Going forward, however, the challenge is going to be how to sustain the current level of public awareness, particularly when it comes to preventing abuse. Marijuana use has been only partly decriminalised: it still remains unlawful in specific contexts which need to be clearly spelled out and understood. That’s no easy task.

Interesting initiatives such as the drug rehabilitation court in San Fernando also need to remain engaged in dealing with instances of addition.

In the meanwhile, the application to the courts spells out clearly the need for a thorough database of offenders, capable of migrating across state agencies and of inspiring the confidence of those who must implement the law. The new law is therefore a good opportunity to test systems and to examine technological reforms going forward.