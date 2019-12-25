Tree cuttings not collected for 5 weeks

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein.

I bring to your attention an urgent deficiency with the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC).

It has been approximately four months since regular services for the collection of tree cuttings have not been afforded to residents of Fieldscape Drive in the Four Roads area of Diego Martin Central. A solid PNM area.

Visiting the relevant office in Petit Valley, I was informed that I should call a particular person who would determine when this would take place. Granted it really happened once and the second time I had to beg for it to be carried out.

Since then, approaching five weeks, the front of my house looks like a dump. I contacted the CEO’s office of the DMRC, the councillor, now chairman (before and after his re-election), only to be informed that their policy for this season is “bags only.”

What about all the tree trimmings put out for the past month? Nothing doing.

It is the Christmas season and pruning of trees etc were started over a month ago and now the authorities under your watch are not providing this type of service following a convincing victory for the entire district in the local government elections.

Mr Minister, I am expecting good sense to prevail.

VINCE HERNANDEZ

via e-mail