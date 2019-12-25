Top cop slams politicians, activists after cop’s murder

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith PHOTO BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of PC Nicholas Victor at a supermarket in Kelly Village on Tuesday night.

After doing so, Griffith also condemned politicians and "hypocritical activists" who opposed legislation that sought to deny bail for people charged with firearm and firearm-related offences. Griffith asked, "I wonder how does their conscience feels this morning now that an officer was murdered?"

He told Newsday, "This is not a Merry Christmas for the TTPS." He expressed his condolences to Victor's family as well as the families of other police officers and other people who have been murdered by "cold-blooded killers."

Griffith said, "There is a strong possibility that the suspects in this incident may have been some of the many, previously held by officers of the TTPS but were allowed to access bail and get back on to the streets, because certain persons in the criminal justice system and so-called activists, see it fit that the rights of cold-blooded criminals to be free when held with a firearm, have precedence over the rights of law-abiding citizens to survive in this country."

He said it was difficult for the police to be doing their job of arresting these individuals with firearms "only for them to be given a get out of jail free card, to go back on to the streets."

Griffith continued, "When this happens, the criminals are emboldened to commit the crime that they were planning to, which is murder, because they have legal fees to pay and when the murder rate increases, the TTPS is blamed." He asked, " Why must we wait for these cold-blooded killers to commit their act, before we understand that they should not be entitled to their freedom.

Griffith disclosed that he and National Security Minister Stuart Young visited Victor's family on Wednesday. He asked those people who sympathise with criminals to visit the home of the relatives of the hundreds of murder victims this year. "They are all grieving on Christmas Day, while some focus on the rights of the heartless murderers to take away the lives of law-abiding citizens," he said. Griffith hoped in 2020, "such individuals have a conscience."

As national security minister, Griffith said his former PP colleagues agreed that bail should be denied to people with firearms offences. He said that was why the murder toll under his watch then was 400. Five years later, Griffith said these same politicians are singing a different song.

On November 27, Government stopped debate on the Bail (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill, 2019, after the Opposition refused to support it. The bill, which was passed by the Senate on November 19, aims to deny bail up to 120 days to people found with prohibited weapons such as bombs, grenades, automatic weapons or trafficking in such weapons.

Griffith called on all relevant stakeholders in 2020 to look in the mirror and understand "that we have a nation to defend." He reiterated that precedence must be placed on protecting the rights of law-abiding citizens "over the rights of criminals." Griffith also said the TTPS has been advising its officers against moonlighting when they are off duty and business people not to hire people with unregistered firearms user licences to do security work.

In a statement, Young confirmed that he and Griffith visited Victor's family. Young said, "To see the grief of a family who lost a loved one in such tragic circumstances, strengthens the resolve of the Ministry of National Security to combat the criminal elements in our society.

He assured all men and women of the protective services have his full appreciation and support "regardless of the day of the year." Earlier in the day, Young met with police officers, members of the TT Defence Force, prisons, immigration officers, customs and fire officers at different locations to extend Christmas greetings and appreciation for their service throughout the year.