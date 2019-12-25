Top cop, minister visit IATF

SHAKE ON IT: National Security Minister Stuart Young greet officers during his visit on Wednesday to the Inter Agency Task Force office in Port of Spain. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and Minister of National Security Stuart Young spent part of their Christmas day visiting officers at the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF).

This was part of the annual tradition to meet with officers of the IATF who work on the Christmas holiday. Minister Young said the hard work and dedication of the team is greatly appreciated. He said it is imperative to underscore the significant role they play in this country’s security apparatus.

Commissioner Griffith acknowledged the sacrifice officers continue to make as they leave their families at home on days like Christmas and further thanked them for their commitment to service. IATF officers were part of a larger group of police officers on special Christmas day duty in Port of Spain to ensure a safe visit to the nation's capital by tourists who had disembarked from a visiting cruise ship.