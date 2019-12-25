Priest: Let God love others through you

Urging people to give their lives to God, a Roman Catholic priest on Wednesday said Christmas really comes when we love one another and forgive our transgressors.

Fr Clifford Graham said, “My Christmas wish for the country is for people to give their lives back to God. We’re in the time of gift-giving, so what better gift to give back, than humility and love amongst each other. It’s really Christmas when you let God love others through you.”

He was delivering the homily at Christmas Day Holy Mass at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church at Harris Promenade in San Fernando. The priest urged parishioners and citizens to reflect on their individual lives, look within themselves and return love to one another.

He said, “God has given us the gift of life. What better gift can we return to Him than giving back our lives to Him? We must return to serving one another, helping our brothers and sisters in their times of need. ”

He referred the congregation to the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born into a poor home to enrich lives. Graham also highlighted the December 25, 1914 “Christmas Truce” when thousands of British, Belgian and French soldiers put down their rifles, stepped out their trenches and spent Christmas Day mingling with their German enemies along the Western front.

This historical event, Graham claimed, is seen as a miracle and rare moment of peace just a few months into World War One which would eventually claim over 15 million lives.

“We need to forgive our friends and family and return love to them. The Christmas Truce is a true example of the extent of love that was shown on that day. Sometime we need to just forgive, forget and love,” he added. Traditional hymns such as “Come All Ye Faithful”, “Oh Holy Night”, and “The First Noel” were also sung following Graham’s message.