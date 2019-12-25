Possible route change for Carnival 2020

PoS Mayor Joel Martinez -

The Port of Spain City Corporation, the National Carnival Commission (NCC), the police and fire services and other Carnival stakeholders are discussing changing the route for Carnival 2020.

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez told Newsday on Monday they are looking at the possibility of making the Carnival 2020 route one-way.

“The management of the route is going to be done by the NCC, who is responsible for Carnival, at a stakeholders meeting which consists of bandleaders and other stakeholders. One of the suggestions that came out of (the meeting was) to have the routes going in one direction, which would avoid congestion and allow free flow of the traffic, and the bands operate along the route,” Martinez said.

This route is not confirmed yet as there will be a stakeholder meeting in the new year to finalise plans.

“I am not able to present anything as yet, because that’s really NCC’s job. What I can say, though, is some of the considerations was that we may make the route one-way to facilitate not having bands travel in opposite directions on the same road.”

Martinez said if any bands wanted to exit that route, they could.

“There are also areas where they would allow you to exit the route, but usually... if you follow the route process, it will take you to all the venues.