Pan parang festival?

THE EDITOR: If music be the fruit of love, play on. And this holds for the only musical instrument invention of the 21st century – the pan.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ransey-Moore once said that pan has no season. I agree. Therefore I am suggestion that Pan Trinbago uses the Christmas season 2020 to bring to the fore a pan parang festival or competition beginning in October or early November.

Having seen a posting by maestro composer Winsford Devine that many parang soca songs have better melody than the present crop of soca compositions, I say bring it on.

ATHELSTON CLINTON

Arima