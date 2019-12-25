Murder on Christmas Day

Police are investigating a murder which took place on Christmas Day when Jamali Williams, 19, aka "Psyduck" and "Boots" was shot dead.

Police said that at 1.10 am, Williams of Paul Augustus Road, Chin Chin, Cunupia was shot in Phase 7, La Horquetta. He was taken to the Arima District Hospital where he was attended to by Dr Chuniesingh but later succumbed to his injury. He was brought to the hospital at 1.30 am. Police said Williams was shot once in the left side of his chest.

Police later visited Tony Govia Avenue in Phase 7, which was where Williams was attacked. Police said they were told that at 1 am, residents heard several gunshots and on checking, found Williams lying on the road. He was placed in a resident's car and taken to hospital.

The body was taken from the district hospital to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopys. No motive has been established and no arrest made up to press time. Detective Constable Andrews is leading investigations.