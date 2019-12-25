MSP prisoner dies at hospital

Carlos Lawrence, a detainee at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Golden Grove, Arouca, complained to prison officers on Tuesday morning that he was feeling unwell and was taken to the Arima District Hospital. Five minutes after he arrived at the health institution, he was pronounced dead at 12.15 pm.

Lawrence was detained and charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition. Reports indicate that Lawrence was accompanied by two police officers to the hospital. A registered nurse contacted officers at the Arima Police Station to tell them that Lawrence had died.

The two prison officers who accompanied Lawrence to the hospital were questioned by police and the body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. Police said foul play is not suspect as there were no marks of violence on the body and Lawrence was suffering with an abdominal hernia prior to this death. Investigations are continuing.