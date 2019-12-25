Lottery to visit President’s House

Paula-Mae Weekes -

SOME lucky citizens will have the opportunity to visit President House next year. This was disclosed by President Paula-Mae Weekes in her Christmas message to the nation. Weekes also encouraged citizens to continue behaviours they engage in at Christmas time, all year round.

President's House was formally reopened on December 17. The building had been out of service since part of its roof collapsed before the May 2010 general election. As she thanked citizens for graciously allowing her into their homes on Christmas Eve, the President said, " I think it only fair that I reciprocate and invite you into the newly-renovated and outfitted official residence of the Head of State."

She said, "During the first quarter of next year, a number of persons selected by lottery will represent you on a visit to President’s House to celebrate this historic achievement. I eagerly anticipate their arrival." On behalf of herself and her successors, Weekes thanked TT for "this beautiful edifice." Weekes said whether people are 18 or 80, they would be familiar with Bing Crosby's perennial Christmas favourite song, The Secret of Christmas. She said citizens should emulate the lyrics of that song – "It's not the things you do at Christmas time, but the Christmas things you do all year through” in their daily lives.

Weekes said, at Christmas "we are more generous, loosening both purse and heart strings; more good-natured towards friends and family and even strangers." She added,"Drivers suddenly become more considerate, patient and tolerant on our roadways and any blast of the horn is simply to hail out a friend. The President hoped the recklessness and impatience played out on TT's roads would not happen over Christmas."Let us commit to driving courteously, fully sober, and with respect for the speed limit 365/12."

Whether cleaning, shopping, cooking and attending Christmas services, Weekes said people pull out all the stops even if once for the year.

While not minimising the unhappier events of this year such as increasing violent crime, continuing job loss, devastating flooding and tragic road deaths, the President, "Each and every one of us must take personal responsibility, and think of how many of those circumstances could have turned out differently, if we had spoken or acted in the Christmas spirit."She hoped that the values of Christmas "gives us the template to do better." Weekes prayed that TT "will soon enter into everlasting joy, peace, fulfilment and prosperity.