Kamla’s message upsets Volney

Former People's Partnership justice minister Herbert Volney. FILE PHOTO

Former PP government minister Herbert Volney on Wednesday took issue with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Christmas message. In a post on his Facebook page, Volney said, "It is always godly to share greetings in the Yuletide to commemorate the Advent season and the birth of the Christ child in a manger."

But he continued, "The solemnity of the birthing of the Christ child Jesus of Nazareth is not to be a footnote in any political play." He added, "As a Catholic, I am deeply offended by it in the message of the Opposition Leader."

In her message, Persad-Bissessar said, "A shadow hangs over our nation." She also said, "There is no doubt that 2019 has been a year of challenges. Four years of rule by an administration that has no ability to govern have taken a toll. Our economy is in crisis. Criminals continue to strike fear in the hearts of citizens."

In concluding her message, Persad-Bissessar said she has felt citizens' pain, learned about their hopes and know they are "ready to return our country to greatness and to build a stronger, more prosperous future for the generations to come."