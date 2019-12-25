N Touch
Wednesday 25 December 2019
Kamla’s message upsets Volney

Former People's Partnership justice minister Herbert Volney. FILE PHOTO
Former PP government minister Herbert Volney on Wednesday took issue with Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Christmas message. In a post on his Facebook page, Volney said, "It is always godly to share greetings in the Yuletide to commemorate the Advent season and the birth of the Christ child in a manger."

But he continued, "The solemnity of the birthing of the Christ child Jesus of Nazareth is not to be a footnote in any political play." He added, "As a Catholic, I am deeply offended by it in the message of the Opposition Leader."

In her message, Persad-Bissessar said, "A shadow hangs over our nation." She also said, "There is no doubt that 2019 has been a year of challenges. Four years of rule by an administration that has no ability to govern have taken a toll. Our economy is in crisis. Criminals continue to strike fear in the hearts of citizens."

In concluding her message, Persad-Bissessar said she has felt citizens' pain, learned about their hopes and know they are "ready to return our country to greatness and to build a stronger, more prosperous future for the generations to come."

News