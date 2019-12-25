Deyalsingh visits Christmas newborns

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh (right) hugs Ornella Farrell as she holds her newborn, Xiah Terry Farrell. Photo by Tyrell Gittens.

TT recorded its first Christmas birth for 2019 at the Port of Spain General Hospital at 12:01 am. Ornella Farrell, 23, gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Xiah Terry Farrell, who weighed 6.30 pounds (2.86 kg).

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited the mother and daughter and presented them with a hamper.

In a light moment Deyalsingh, who has been trying to get parents to name their newborns after him since becoming health minister, asked Ornella to give the baby the name"Terry" as a middle name to which she agreed.

There were three other early births at the hospital.

Samantha Periera, 23, gave birth to a boy weighing 7.07 pounds (3.21kg) at 12:53am.

Afiya Busby, 20, gave birth to a boy weighing 6.8 pounds (3.11kg) at 5:45am.

Simone Francis, 39, gave birth to a girl weighing 6.9 pounds (3.14kg) at 6.31am.

At the Mount Hope General Hospital, the earliest birth recorded was at 6:44 am. Stephanie Ramdial gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds (3.06 kg).

At both hospitals, the health minister presented the midwife staff with tokens to thank them for their service.