Deyalsingh visits Christmas newborns
TT recorded its first Christmas birth for 2019 at the Port of Spain General Hospital at 12:01 am. Ornella Farrell, 23, gave birth to a healthy baby girl, Xiah Terry Farrell, who weighed 6.30 pounds (2.86 kg).
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh visited the mother and daughter and presented them with a hamper.
In a light moment Deyalsingh, who has been trying to get parents to name their newborns after him since becoming health minister, asked Ornella to give the baby the name"Terry" as a middle name to which she agreed.
There were three other early births at the hospital.
Samantha Periera, 23, gave birth to a boy weighing 7.07 pounds (3.21kg) at 12:53am.
Afiya Busby, 20, gave birth to a boy weighing 6.8 pounds (3.11kg) at 5:45am.
Simone Francis, 39, gave birth to a girl weighing 6.9 pounds (3.14kg) at 6.31am.
At the Mount Hope General Hospital, the earliest birth recorded was at 6:44 am. Stephanie Ramdial gave birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds (3.06 kg).
At both hospitals, the health minister presented the midwife staff with tokens to thank them for their service.
