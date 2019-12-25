Christmas blessings

THE EDITOR: I offer this poem to enlighten the nation at this Christmas time.

Deep depression descended in Bethlehem and surrounding regions;

Christ the King was born into a world of hatred.

Herod and his supporters displayed insecurity with violence;

Males, two years old and under, were made endangered species.

The same old Christmas story applies in today’s world;

Millions weep, wail and gnash their teeth while merchandisers go carolling.

Those who stand up for truth and righteousness must be destroyed;

Defenceless women are made endangered species by gender abusers.

“All things work together for good to those who love the Lord;”

Those born into a world of hatred learned how to love one another.

Oppressors of the poor failed to acknowledge that “our bodies are temples of the Holy Ghost:”

Labelled true prophets demonic, committed the unpardonable sin.

As prophesied, the day of Christ descended as a thief at night;

Whistle blowing went out with the tide, trumpet-blowing angels took their stand.

“Heavenly bodies” fall from their pedestals, the dead in Christ ascend to heavenly places.

Those divinely commissioned to spread the gospel of peace are at last vindicated.

Still pretending defenceless women are “persons of interest?”

Long-term surveillance failed to reveal their true status?

You wanted their singing to end, chose to spread the beast’s mark instead;

Now endangered species are under God’s protection, you are exposed to dangerous elements.

MARY BAPTISTE

Barataria