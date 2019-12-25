Children give gift of music

The boys get ready to perform a drama piece with music. -

CHILDREN took the spotlight when the Gift for Life Foundation (GFLF) hosted its tenth annual charity dinner and concert at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, earlier this month. The fun evening was filled with a variety of performances by the children and the arrival of Santa.

The performances began with a compelling rendition of We Are the World, by a number of children from the 17 homes in attendance. From dance, to song, to musical instruments, the children revelled in their time both on and off the stage.

The entertainment also included puppetry by the Little Missionaries Puppet Group which captured the children's attention at various intervals during the evening. Special performances were done by the Amritam Shakti Dance Group and Roy Rampersad.

Today, the GFLF will continue its outreach programme with a Christmas motorcade to assist needy families and children. An official of the foundation said the organisation, which operates under the motto of giving love to children, has a mission to reach out to a minimum of three homes each month.

"The aim is to build on the children's self-esteem and interpersonal skills and to create opportunities for children to become autonomous in nature," the official said.

He said the main objective of the dinner and concert was to get the children engaged in the creative arts through the use of music, and also to expose them to other benefits, boost self-esteem and levels of happiness as well as reduce stress level.

The homes participating in the event were Angel Michael Hostel, Egypt Extension, Enterprise; Casa de Corazon Children’s Home, Sangre Grande; Dar Ul Aman Children’s Home, Freeport; Ezekiel Home For Abandoned Children, Preysal; Ferndean’s Children’s Home, Point Fortin; Florence Wesleyan Foundation Children’s Home, Carapichaima; Cyril Ross Nursery for Children, Macoya; Hope Centre Children’s Home, San Fernando; House of Grace, Arima; Jaya Lakshmi Children’s Home, Longdenville; Joshua Boys, Santa Rosa Heights; Margaret Kistow Children’s Home, Arima; Marian House, Port of Spain; Raffa Boys Children’s Home, Raffa Girls Children’s Home, Malabar; Rainbow Rescue Children’s Home, Maraval; and St Dominic’s Children Home, Calvary Hills.

The GFLF extended special thanks to Gary Bruce from The Police Divisional Headquarters, El Socorro Extension South, for arranging transportation for all the children coming from the East-West corridor. The foundation also thanked all sponsors and supporters of the event.