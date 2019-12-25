Archbishop’s Christmas mass message: Choose light, not darkness

Archbishop Jason Gordon. PHOTO BY JEFF K. MAYERS

Do the people of TT prefer darkness over light? This was the question asked by Archbishop Jason Gordon to the congregation at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain during Christmas Day mass.

Gordon recalled that in the Bible, God said "let there be light" and there was light in the world. But the Archbishop observed, "Though the true light came into the world, people showed they preferred the darkness to the light."

He asked the congregation, "Are we a part of that people?" Gordon continued, "So when we choose to get vex with someone, when we drive like the way we drive, when we stop talking to some people, when we choose to neglect the poor person in our midst, when we choose to ignore the migrant or the refugee in our country and don't want help them...are we a part of that people?"

After members of the congregation said no, Gordon replied, "That's why we need a saviour. His name in Jesus Christ." The Archbishop said he was not amongst those people who did not want a saviour. "If you don't need a saviour, then you don't need Christmas Day. I need saviour. I need Christmas Day."

As he reflected upon the Christmas story, Gordon said there are important lessons for everyone to learn. He said the first people who the angels spread the news of Christ's birth to were shepherds. Gordon said, "These shepherds were the most lowly of all the people living in Israel at that time."

The Archbishop added, "It is to the poor, the marginalised, to those on the fringe that God first appeared." While the Bible speaks about Christ being born in a stable, Gordon said this translates into a cow pen in local parlance. This, the Archbishop continued, was very significant. He explained that the son of God was born "in the most lowly of circumstances, so that every human being gets dignity."

While Christmas is a time of joy and love, Gordon observed there are many people who find it difficult to celebrate Christmas because of different circumstances. He urged people to "be a Christmas angel" and perform "a concrete act of kindness" for someone this Christmas. Gordon added, "Let us choose to prefer light over darkness."