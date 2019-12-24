TTFA seeks technical director, youth and goalkeeper coaches

Newly elected president of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) William Wallace, speaking to media at the The Home of Football, Couva, just after results of TTFA elections on Sunday afternoon.

THE TTFA (TT Football Association) is inviting individuals to apply to be technical director, men’s Under-17 coach, men’s Under-15 coach and a goalkeeper coach.

A media release on Tuesday said applicants can visit the FA’s official website at www.ttfootball.org and access the job descriptions there. They should apply by e-mail to technical@ttfafootball.org by January 3.

The technical director is responsible for providing both technical and administrative support via technical programming, including coach development and education, player evaluations, development and try-outs, team training, academies and camps.

The technical director's roles include – to lead and manage the TTFA technical department, to prepare the budget for the department, to supervise the performance of all technical staff in the department, to manage the daily operations of the TTFA academy and development programmes, to report directly to the TTFA technical committee and do other non-coaching technical tasks as directed by the committee.

Both the Under-17 and Under-15 coaches’ responsibilities include leading training sessions, providing motivation and advice during gameplay, developing game plans, attending tryouts and scheduling team meetings. The coaches should be able to identify the individual abilities of each player and provide one-to-one coaching.

Among their respective roles are – being a member of the association’s technical department, leading and managing a men’s national team (including players and technical staff), selecting players, developing and implementing the training programme and submitting it to the association’s technical director and technical committee, reporting on the implementation of the programme to the technical director and committee,assisting in training other national teams, and other technical assignments, as directed by the technical committee.

As far as the goalkeeper coach is concerned, the successful applicant should be able to – assist the coach of the relevant national team in the development and implementation of a training programme for the team’s goalkeepers; assist the Association’s technical director, as necessary, in the development and implementation of a training programme for goalkeeper coaches; assist the Association’s technical director in the development and implementation of a scouting programme for goalkeeping talent and to recommend such talent to the technical director; and perform such other technical duties as may be assigned by the Association’s technical director and technical committee.