Speed limit raised at QPS, Valencia bypass

Drivers will now be able to drive up to 65 kilometres per hour around the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain and on the Valencia Bypass Road, from Antigua Road to the Eastern Main Road.

The Ministry of Works and Transport announced this in a press release on Monday.

The release said the decision came after an in-depth study by the ministry's traffic branch. The ministry was convinced that because of imminent safety measures under the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act 2017, including a demerit points system, it was necessary and urgent to "balance the average speed" of drivers in both areas.

The release also reminded drivers to drive responsibly.