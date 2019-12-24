Renwick was just 'Daddy' to his children

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine (right) speaking at the funeral service of energy journalist, David Renwick at Belgroves Memorial Chapel, Orange Grove Road, Trincity. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI -

THERE was a sweet send-off for veteran for former Newsday CEO and veteran business journalist David Renwick at his funeral on Tuesday at Belgrove's Funeral Home, Tacarigua.

His daughter-in-law Jill passed out little parcels of chocolate. When asked why, she said, "David's favourite food group was candy."

Renwick, 81, died last Friday. He had been diagnosed with irregular heart rhythm, but his daughter Olivia said after her mother died, no one could fill that void. He was never the same again and died of a broken heart.

Olivia said Renwick has been described as an icon and a legend, but to her and her brother Gavin, he was just "Dad." But as they got older they understood how important he was to everyone when people stopped himr on the street to discuss his work, while they stood by impatiently waiting to go shopping.

"They are my fans," he would explain to them.

He always taught his family never to lower their standards for anyone and stand firm for what they believed in.

Olivia said while Renwick never spent time on himself, he always looked forward to his birthday.

"We considered him a big child at heart. Chocolate and Pepsi were his addiction, But he never got diabetes. And then he did these marathon walks from Orange Grove to Trincity Mall, on the highway, to visit the candy store."

She said Renwick was a firm believer in tradition and was very sentimental. His favourite thing to do at this time of the year was to deliver presents to family and friends.

"He was a true genius – as he always described himself."

Renwick's friend of 30 years Prof Anthony Bryan said he had great admiration for Renwick, but admitted he was a difficult man to argue with.

"He was not a great dresser, but he always wore a tie. One time he berated me for not wearing one, and I said, 'David, I live in the United States, and you know the history. I don't like when somebody tie something around my neck.'"

But, humour aside, Bryan told young journalists they had big shoes to fill with Renwick's passing.

Former energy minister Kevin Ramnarine said while TT has suffered a loss with his death, the country had much to gain from his knowledge of and insight into the energy and labour sectors.

The funeral was attended by many of his former media colleagues, including Lennox Grant, Andy Johnson, Sunity Maharaj and Tony Fraser, and former finance minister Winston Dookeran.