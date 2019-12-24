Regrello: ‘Win-win’ for vendors, businesses in Sando

Consumers search for Christmas deals on High Street in San Fernando on Monday. - Vashti Singh

Christmas is about goodwill said San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello who assured that the corporation has been working to create a “win-win situation” for street vendors and business owners/operators.

“We are aware we have a responsibility to protect our businesspeople. They have been paying taxes. At the same time, we are sensitive to the vendors as this is their time for increasing their sales,” Regrello said.

During a tour in the streets on Friday, he interacted with pedestrians and vendors, most of whom were adhering to the rules.

The corporation has allotted spaces for vendors from December 20 to 31.

Regrello told reporters, “They are not to block the pavement and impede the flow of pedestrians going into the stores. They are not to block the taxis. We have 84 officers at our disposal. It is safe to shop in San Fernando.”

On the issue of wrecking, the mayor said it stopped from Saturday. Several businesspeople have complained that wrecking deters people from shopping on High Street.

Deputy mayor, Dr Ferri Hosein, estimated there have been 80 to 85 per cent success rate in compliance by vendors to the rules.

“It is about maintaining productivity at this time. This is my first walk. I am meeting and greeting everyone and so far, so good. They are listening and they understand that we are working with them.”

Also on the walk was police representative ASP Martin who said there were conditions under which vehicles would be wrecked.

“We are not encouraging double parking. We will wreck you. Drivers who are blocking people’s properties, we will not tolerate that.”

President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh applauded the corporation saying it had heeded the call to ease up on the wrecking during this festive season.

This, he said, will encourage shoppers to come into San Fernando.

“People are afraid of this efficient wrecking service we have in San Fernando. They would be able to park more freely. We envision we will have a free flow of traffic, not only for shoppers but businessmen would be able to utilise the sides of the roads, within the laws, to conduct business.”