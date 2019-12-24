Rastas call for more tolerance

Clyde Noel, right, shows a quantity of marijuana at the All Mansions of Rastafari compound in Diego Martin

Members of the advocacy group All Mansions of Rastafari celebrated amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act on Monday night.

But they also called for greater tolerance from society.

The event was attended by about a dozen people, who marked the occasion by smoking what they consider a holy herb .

Speaking with Newsday at the organisation’s office at Sea Trace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, chairman of the group Claude Noel, aka Trini Levi, said while the group was happy about the decriminalisation, it wanted the public to know its aims extend further.

He said the decriminalisation of 30 grammes of marijuana was just one step towards Rastafarians being fully accepted in TT.

"We're not just about marijuana. The amendment to the law is welcome, but what we are as a religion and a movement goes beyond marijuana. We want to be properly accepted and recognised as a credible organisation with an actual belief system.”

He acknowledged, “It will take some time to overcome the negative perception the public has of us but we are committed to restoring the image of local Rastafarians."

Noel also said while he was pleased with the amendments, the group intended to redouble its efforts to push for full decriminalisation of marijuana.

He also hoped Rastafarians would be the first to establish legal dispensaries and capitalise on the herb as reparation for what he described as suppression.

Displaying a small quantity of marijuana on a desk in a conference room at the building, Noel said scientific research into the benefits of marijuana had prompted the public to become more tolerant of the herb, but he felt most people were unwilling to accept its use.