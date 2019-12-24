PM’s Tobago residence opened with cocktail party

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, right, speaks to his guests as his wife Sharon stands closely during the opening of the new PM residence on Saturday. Photo via - THA

The Prime Minister and his wife, Sharon Rowley, hosted Tobagonians at a cocktail reception to mark the formal opening of the prime minister's residence in Blenheim.

The reception, on Saturday, featured politicians, sporting icons and other notable personalities from Tobago. Various religious leaders were present and blessed the spanking new facility which was built at a cost of $18 million.

Among the guests were Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles and his wife Catherine, as well as other members of the THA Executive Council.

The residence was built by Tobago-based contractor Parks International Ltd and the project was managed by Udecott.

Dr Rowley said the facility features work by several of the island's craftsmen.

A Udecott official who spoke to Newsday said the residence features a swimming pool, sitting room, accommodation for visitors, well-manicured grounds and "a spectacular view of the ocean."

The project was criticised by the UNC as a waste of money but the Udecott official said it was long overdue, as the previous house was derelict and the prime minister had to stay in a hotel whenever he came to Tobago.