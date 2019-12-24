PM: Celebrate unity at Xmas

THE Prime Minister urged citizens to "celebrate the things that unite us as opposed to those that divide us." In his Christmas message to the nation, Dr Rowley said, " This is the reason for the season of Christmas." As people in TT join people around the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Christmas Day, Rowley said, "We should pause, asking ourselves how far we have drifted away from the significance of the birth of the Babe in Bethlehem? Let us look inwardly, asking ourselves how have we allowed our instinctual needs, and those toxic aspects of our cultural conditioning to dominate our daily lives?"

He appealed to citizens to look at "how many times we have placed our personal gain, the interest of our friends, contacts, race, even religious beliefs, beyond the collective societal, and national good." Rowley asked "How do our individual actions measure up against the essential message of Christmas?" He said citizens must give thanks that Christmas is a season in TT which "so effortlessly brings people of all faiths, backgrounds, races and religions together in a mood of unity."

While Christmas is a time for festivity, Rowley said it is also an occasion for people to reflect on the deeper meaning of the birth of Jesus Christ. He also said Christmas is a time to reflect on national challenges and the individual roles of citizens in "accepting our personal responsibility in the country, and envisioning, as citizens, how we can improve our quality of life, and our individual roles in nation building."

Rowley said citizens should go out and show concern for the less fortunate "so that they, too, will not feel the curse of loneliness." He appealed to citizens to try to become more Christ-like, in their daily lives, not just at Christmas time.