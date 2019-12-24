Penal/Debe struggle after floods No signs of Xmas cheer

Navin Deonath uses his bicycle to sell crabs in Penal on Monday. - Vashti Singh

TWO weeks after major flooding in Penal/Debe, people are still struggling to cope with the loss of furniture and appliances and damage to their homes. With Christmas on Wednesday, there are no signs of festivity in these southern towns.

When Newsday visited on Monday there were few shoppers. The stores that were affected by the floods earlier this month, opened their doors on Monday displaying a wide variety of toys, clothes, mats, perfumes and other gift items. Shoppers were stopping to look but there were hardly any sales.

Ravi Maharaj, owner of Styles on SS Erin Road, was busy calling customers into his store.

“It is obvious that the floods have affected people so badly that they are not spending money like they did in the previous years,” he said.

The colouful red and green tops and dresses are no longer attracting shoppers, he added.

“It is clear that the shoppers here in Penal are looking for basic food items and also to replace the items they have lost in the floods.”

Businessman Mark Boochoon, who sells mats on the SS Erin Road, said he had to reduce the price of his goods by 50 per cent to generate sales. The same quality and design of mats sold at $45 last year are on sale for $20 this year. “This means business owners are trying to get back the money that they invested to purchase these Christmas items at wholesale prices.”

Penal business owner Valerie Sookhansingh said people are definitely looking for bargains.

“Even those who are bent on giving gifts are not buying expensive gifts this year,” Sookhansingh said. In the past, she said, people from as far as Cedros and Santa Flora would shop in Penal, but not this year since the floods took a toll.

Crab-seller Navin Deonath was seen pedalling his bicycle through the town centre selling crab. He had rows of crab priced at $40 tied to his bike.

“I have three children and all I want to do is make enough money to get them what they need for Christmas and the New Year,” he said.

His day begins at 4 am, when he goes out to the rivers to make his catch. Then he hurries to sell his crabs before sunset.