O Christmas tree

WE CONGRATULATE Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez who has returned to the post for a second time. His new ideas for the capital continue to flourish, the latest being a 35-foot high Christmas tree over the Cipriani statue at the bottom of Frederick Street. It’s a measure that we welcome, even if we express some reservation over the $175,000 cost, note the need for the tree to have a more organic relationship with its environs and for a more enduring transformation of the cityscape.

Martinez is under no illusions when it comes to the potential impact of this structure which he sees as part of a long-term plan to transform Independence Square.

“What I would like to ultimately do is to have all the merchants or businesses around there to light up their businesses, and if we could light up the entire Brian Lara Promenade, that would be a lovely experience,” he told Newsday.

Such a project, if supported by the private sector, would indeed go a long way towards adding energy to what is an already busy, if arguably unsightly, part of the city.

But for measures like this one to work, they need to be supported by a range of logistics. For instance, some of the biggest bugbears when it comes to the capital include the lack of parking, the overflow of pedestrian traffic, and the disorganisation that undermines the idea of a coherent urban centre. In other words, a tree alone is not enough.

The location of the tree does allow for it to be seen from multiple vantage points. However, it would have been even better if it were designed in such a way as to not visually diminish historically important structures.

In terms of cost, more information would be useful in assessing that. For instance, what kind of materials were used and did the city corporation take heed of factors such as the need for sustainability? How was the design formulated?

At the same time, every little counts. The tree adds interest where there would not have been interest before. And coupled with several major restoration projects all over the city, it is a welcomed flourish marking a new kind of energy in the urban landscape.

We hope other corporations follow Port of Spain’s lead and that urban centres all over the country take note. We also believe it’s important that all of these measures be properly contextualised through the use of appropriate signage, so these changes are rendered more meaningful.

If Martinez has his way he may well be on the road to starting new Christmas traditions which could help bring shoppers back to the capital permanently. Such an impact would bode well for making the country as a whole more marketable, not just at Christmas time.