NORTH-SOUTH CLASSIC REBIRTH

NO sport can possibly survive at the highest levels without sponsorship. That is why I’m so pleased to see that Koyash Enterprises Ltd, a Penal-based company, through its CEO Bobby Teeluckdharry, has decided to sponsor the return of the annual North/South cricket match to the calendar of the TT Cricket Board.

The last time this fixture graced the cricket fields of Trinidad was in 2010.

In my column On the Front Foot, on November 5, I covered the history of this iconic event, which started not as the Beaumont Cup in 1926, but as the Decle Cup in 1907. As I explained then, after three years, when North Trinidad had won it for three consecutive years, they got to keep the trophy, according to the rules of the competition.

Although the teams still met annually, it was some time before they attracted another sponsor. Rolland Beaumont, a South African Test cricketer working in Trinidad as a manager of an oil company, donated a cup for the annual contest. The North/South rivalry grew intense and it became the highlight of the season as it showed off the best cricket talent on the island.

I went on to say, “This match was born with the singular idea to improve the quality of cricket in order that players would be able to compete at a higher standard.”

The Beaumont Cup was abandoned because the annual match sponsorship was taken over by Trintoc Ltd, which changed the complexion of the game from alternative venues, switching between north and south every year, to all games being played at Guaracara Park in Pointe-a-Pierre.

In 1996, the Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) was approached and agreed to underwrite the cost of staging the game, whereupon the game was played at the Queen’s Park Oval only, from 1997. QPCC then christened it the Gerry Gomez Classic, in memory of its beloved president, who died in August of 1996.

In 2010 it ceased to exist, not solely because of sponsorship but through the farce it had become.

By this I mean that the administration and the selectors began reviewing it as a trial game, as in previous years the selection of the national team was done at the conclusion of this game. The match had switched to early January in the Trintoc era in order for the selectors to have a close look at the best talent in the island before the start of the regional first-class season of the West Indies Cricket Board.

However, the separate teams were chosen by selectors from north and south; this added to the intensity of the rivalry, increasing the competitiveness of the two teams engaged in battle for supremacy.

Alas, this disappeared when the TT selectors were given the responsibility to choose both teams, treating the fixture like a trial match.

This released the pressure in the game, diluting the keenness of the players, thus destroying the fabric of the rivalry.

More’s the pity! Hence it lost its aspect of struggle, its environment of battle. In other words the match lost its focus.

There was interference during a game with replacements to suit the whim of the selectors. Consequently, the independence of the fixture lost its charm. It lent itself to undisciplined teams that had lost their aggressiveness.

And this worries me at present, for this is what the secretary of the board, Surujdath Mahabir, had to say : “It (the Classic) also serves our young cricketers because it’s the last chance for them to really show the TT public what they have before we move on to the four-day competition. And I’ve known a lot of cricketers over the years who have taken this last chance, really

a final trial game (italics mine), and use it to gain entrance to the national team, so it’s a fantastic opportunity.”

For the full benefit of the match to wrap itself around the players, it must be looked upon as a battle between two entities, one vying for supremacy over the other and that alone would ready the participants for any inter-regional challenge they may encounter.

I have played many trial matches and numerous North/South Classics when I represented the national team and that game between the northern and the southern cricketers, that spirited clash for supremacy, was ideal preparation for the confrontations ahead. Trial matches were useful, but nothing could rival the N/S clash.

Kudos to Koyash Enterprises; it would be a great help.