Murder in Chaguanas market

Undertakers remove the body of Christopher "Gunta" Mendoza from the Chaguanas market after he was stabbed to death by a man on Tuesday. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH - Vashti Singh

Chaguanas CID are looking for a man in his mid-fifties in the connection with the murder of Christopher Mendoza, also known as Gunta, at the Chaguanas market on Christmas Eve between 9.45 and 10am.

Mendoza was said to have lived at Brasso.

A vendor who sells at the market said Mendoza may have asked the other man for money and an argument started. The man pulled out a knife and stabbed Mendoza.

Bleeding profusely, Mendoza tried to escape by running through the aisles of the market. Vendors said he tripped on a box, fell and died about 25 minutes after he was stabbed.

One vendor said the other man ran out of the market after stabbing Mendoza and may not know that he died.

The man with the knife was said to have been wearing brown pants and a cream shirt

The vendors said the killing affected the Christmas Eve sales for about 30 of them. Some said instead of staying home to enjoy the holiday, they would have to come out and sell on Christmas Day, as the market will be open, to make up for the lost sales.

When police arrived, they cordoned off the stalls and told everyone to move so that they could investigate. Crime scene investigators also arrived.

New mayor Vandana Mohit said it was very sad that the murder happened under her stewardship. She said, while she was on her way to the corporation she saw the commotion and went into the market to see what had happened.

She was speaking at the distribution of hampers at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation on Tuesday morning.

Chaguanas police are investigating.