Man in court over dousing and setting woman on fire

The man who allegedly doused Ste Madeleine resident Annie Seepersad, 44, with puncheon rum then lit her on fire during a domestic dispute last month is expected to face a magistrate charged with murder.

A few days ago, PC Kyrn Lewis, the legal officer of the Homicide Bureau Region III submitted a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for instructions. DPP Roger Gaspard on Monday gave police instruction to formally charged the close relative.

He is to face a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday.

Police arrested him on Tuesday and Sgt Richardson laid the charge.

Insp Jones led investigations with the assistance of WPC Serioux and other police.

On the night of November 23, the man, 45, allegedly doused then lit Seepersad on fire during a dispute at her house.

In flames, she ran out and neighbours outed the fire.

She was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where she died six days later.