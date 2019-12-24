Magistrate dismisses case over .5 g of ganja

The case against an Arima man who spent the weekend in police custody for having .5 grammes of marijuana was dismissed on Monday, the day the Dangerous Drugs (Amendment) Act decriminalised its use in small amounts.

The man, 35, who was unrepresented by an attorney, appeared before Arima magistrate Debby Ann Bassaw who read the charge at about 11. 15 am. He was not called upon to enter a plea.

The magistrate called on attorneys Tahira Davis and Terry Boyer, together with the prosecutor, Sgt Valarie Leon, to assist the court regarding the new legislation.

The magistrate later dismissed the matter and he walked out the court a free man.

Municipal police had arrested him on Friday night.