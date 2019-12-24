Lively send off for accident victim

UNTOLD GRIEF: Avion Moore (centre) mother of Michael Bradshaw is consoled by relatives as she looks at her son's casket during his funeral on Monday. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER - CHEQUANA WHEELER

Prayer is a weapon, learn to use it!

This was the advice of Baptist minister Wendy Mitchell on Monday to hundreds of mourners who bade farewell to 21-year-old accident victim Michael Vern Junior Bradshaw.

"The words we speak have power. Be careful what you speak even when they (children) get you vex. I hope this death speaks that time is in God’s hands. The breath we take is God’s. He can take it back at any moment."

In a lively funeral, filled with drumming and loud singing, mourners paid final tributes to Bradshaw at the St Ann’s #1 Independent Baptist Church at Contention Road, Indian Walk, in Moruga.

Bradshaw, a drummer at the church, was one of four people killed on Thursday last week in a fiery car crash at the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Gasparillo. The bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Mitchell warned that people must walk in wisdom and do things pleasing to God.

Quoting from the Bible, she said John the Baptist was beheaded and other Christians had horrible deaths.

Two photographs of Bradshaw were placed on top of the closed casket.

Mitchell added, "It is not how we die, it is how we live that is important."

Another minister, Carol Cummings, said God has "a hand in this death," adding he has never made a mistake.

She too called on people to turn to Jesus Christ.

"I am not telling you to believe in the picture on the wall. It had very good artists back then. I am telling you to believe in Jesus Christ. Whether young or old, when God says he is ready, you have to go."

Bradshaw, affectionately called Brad, was the son of Vernon Bradshaw and Avion Moore.

Moore was too emotional to read the eulogy and a man did it on her behalf. She described her son as a person with a beautiful personality. His laugh, she said, lit up a room. The family is consoled by the thought that God knows best.

He was buried at Paynter public cemetery in Indian Walk.

The other victims of the crash were 27-year-old national footballer Shahdon Winchester – the driver of the car, and Djenne Hills-Dyer, 28, both of Princes Town, as well as Keston Nicholas, 22, of Moruga.

Nicholas’s mother, Paula Burton, attended the funeral and wept as relatives consoled her. Nicholas, her only child, is expected to be buried on Tuesday.

Bradshaw was the stepson of Burton’s sister, Lucille Burton, of Third Company Road in Moruga.

Hills-Dyer owned a small business titled I CEE Queen Treats. Her funeral is tentatively set for the weekend.

A date for Winchester’s is yet to be confirmed.

At about 5.30 am on Thursday, Winchester was driving his white Nissan SUV when it skidded off the highway and crashed into an electricity pole. The car burst into flames on impact.