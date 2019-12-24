Let’s fix the flooding

THE EDITOR: There was yet another flood in Barrackpore and the other outlying areas. Residents faced the truth of the geography of the area: they couldn’t escape the deluge. It’s a very sad situation, but an opportunity for the Government to get something done for the people of such affected areas across the country.

This flooding problem has made heroes of some and fools of many. But we can’t continue in this way. We must wise-up and fix this flooding problem. No blame-shifting required. The experience of flooding is real and recurring for those who build houses in areas where flooding occurs. Just a hint of rain and it’s flooding again.

But let’s not make the same mistake like a former mayor who commented that a calamity falls to those who put themselves in the wrong place. His apparent lack of sympathy cost him his job though he spoke the truth, in a way. But we just cannot continue to build on river banks or low valleys and not expect flood.

This situation must also mean something to those living “high and dry” on the hills. We must sympathise and assist families affected by the recent and past floods. They may not have had another option in the past, but we must put a stop to the granting of approvals to construct houses in flood-prone areas.

The rain that is good for the crops, in extreme, is bad for the land. It makes life miserable for those who live in the areas where the rivers flow through yards, across roads and fields on their way to the sea.

It’s psychological stress every time the sky turns grey. One official indicated that nothing can be done, in referring to the volume of water that inundated the little villages and left everyone scrambling for higher ground.

So it’s inevitable that the place will flood again and again. As long as the place is flat like that. It’s a Bangladesh-type existence in some areas – high tide meets flooded rivers caused by a shower of rain. Living with the ebb and flow, so where do you go? Even if you cut down a hill, it is flooding still. We lament the situation; it’s a real conundrum for many among us with climate change being as it is.

It’s imperative that we deal with the issue of flooding. We need better mitigation in this situation. There must be improved irrigation and new policies and procedures to address this perennial problem. There must be an allocation of adequate funding and people living on the banks of rivers or on the flood plains must be relocated to higher ground.

The army should set up outposts in strategic areas, with an emergency team tasked to respond in a timely manner. There should be warehouses with relief disaster items located within a short radius of the areas most affected. In addition, we can build levees on the banks of rivers or even create larger catchment areas to contain flood waters.

It might be a herculean task, but it’s a vital humanitarian mission for our nation. We need some creativity and the right technology to address this mess. We have to fix our own flooding problem. If we don’t do something, we will be praying in vain when the rains come again.

APOSTLE TERRENCE HONORE

San Fernando