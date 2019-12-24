Kamla: Shadow over TT for Xmas

UNC political leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, Photo by Lincoln Holder

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said in the midst of Christmas celebrations in TT, "a shadow hangs over our nation."

In her Christmas message, Persad-Bissessar said, "There is no doubt that 2019 has been a year of challenges. Four years of rule by an administration that has no ability to govern have taken a toll. Our economy is in crisis. Criminals continue to strike fear in the hearts of citizens."

She added, "People are suffering because of an inadequate healthcare system, and thousands are without jobs, without hope."

But Persad-Bissessar said she believes in this country's citizens.

"We have weathered worse than this and I believe that with the right leadership, and through a concerted effort by all of us, we can overcome the challenges that we face," she declared.

As citizens take part in Christmas festivities, Persad-Bissessar reminded them to remember "several thousand families in South Trinidad, forgotten by this government, are still trying to return to some sense of (normality) after being devastated by flooding."

She also said citizens should also remember the thousands of people who lost their jobs and the families of crime victims.

"There is little to feel joyful about. I urge you to take a moment and share a kind word with your neighbour or engage in some small act of charity to bring relief to someone in need." Persad-Bissessar said citizens showed compassion to one another during the recent floods in South Trinidad.

In her Siparia constituency, Persad-Bissessar said, "I saw the extent of the devastation, but also saw the heroic efforts of people who stepped forward to provide hot meals to flood victims, to rescue families trapped in their homes, and also to help with clean-up efforts." She said this is the true spirit of our people.

Persad-Bissessar believes that as "long as we believe we can make a difference, we can steer our nation onto a better course."

While this may be a dark Christmas for many,she said, "It is always darkest before the dawn and it won’t be long before the dawn of a new day is upon us."

She reiterated that the UNC has a vision and plan to get us there.

Persad-Bissessar said she has felt citizens' pain, learned about their hopes and know they are "ready to return our country to greatness and to build a stronger, more prosperous future for the generations to come."

