Jolly season but look out for the folly

THE EDITOR: Is this the most politically critical Christmas season ever? Like climate change, political change is on a roll in TT. We are forced to accept the reality of re-establishing control of an economy overtaken by obscene money laundering. The purge is hurting the political belly but the cleanse is necessary. Birth pains will be forgotten and we will celebrate the new polymer $100 baby.

The gradual release of people held in the Remand Yard because of the inability to post bail for small amounts of cannabis is most welcome.

The expunging of thousands of records regarding convictions will see thousands of citizens enabled to access employment that may have been previously denied. Jolly news indeed for these families in Christmas 2019.

Not quite as jolly is the feeling that the manipulation of political fact and what is political fiction will dominate the atmosphere leading to the general election of 2020. This is TT where reputations are used as currency for buying votes.

Crime statistics are kept fat and healthy by gang-related and domestic violence murders.

Impossible to believe that a sitting opposition can predict or verify vast improvements in unemployment and murder statistics should the government change. The offer allegedly borders on worthless pre-election window dressing and is constrained by time.

We have to cling to our continued ability to transcend all race baiters in this multicultural society.

As we close 2019, be grateful that TT is not suffering like Haiti or Venezuela. It will be folly indeed to succumb to the naysayers. So far, God is still a political Trini holding tightly to a passport that many people envy.

Please be advised that our space in this global village is controlled by the mass media. Look, listen, and learn. The pen is always, and has ever been, mightier than the sword.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin