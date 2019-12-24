Enterprise man remanded for shooting at police

A 22-year-old Enterprise man was remanded into custody when he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.

Sanjay Ramdass of Savanna Drive, Enterprise, Chaguanas, appeared before senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan in the Chaguanas Magistrates' First Court.

He was charged with three counts of shooting with intent at police officers, possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a firearm and ammunition to endanger life, burglary, malicious damage to property and the possession of housebreaking instruments.

The charges were laid indictably and Ramdass was not called upon to plead.

He was ordered remanded and is expected to return to court on January 22.

Police said they are searching for two others who they believe were involved in the shooting.

The robbery, which took place at Chadee Lohar Road, Charlieville, on December 15, was foiled by members of the Central Division Task Force who responded to a call.

On arrival, they were shot at by bandits. Police returned fire, hitting one of the men and killing him.

Police originally arrested three men, but two were released during the week.