CSL brings cheer to Pierre Road

members of the Central Super League (CSL) presents a gift to a boy during the league’s first ever Christmas Treat Dayat Pierre Road, Charlieville, on Sunday. - Photo courtesy Media 29

THE Central Super League (CSL) committee, in collaboration with Charlieville’s councilor Faiq Mohammed, brought Christmas cheer to the residents of Pierre Road Charlieville, on Sunday morning, when they hosted their first ever Christmas Treat Day.

Hundreds of excited children braved the rain to receive their gifts and treats from cricketers Bryan Charles, Andy Gobin, Vikash Mohan, Varindra Jagrup, Varindra Maharaj, Timothy Jagmohan and other members of the committee. Mohammed, who assisted in organising the event, was present along with attorney Veera Bhajan, who lives in the area.

National cricketer and secretary of CSL Charles said, “Christmas Treat was an amazing experience, seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids and elders that received gifts. It was really heart-warming and it will definitely be an annual event.

“The CSL family always wanted to give back something to the community besides the cricket tournament so that is why we decided on this venture. We distributed 350 toys and gifts bags to the residence of Pierre Road. It was truly a team effort as we came together on several occasions to wrap the gifts and pack the goodies.”

President of CSL, Rayad Emrit is currently in Bangladesh playing for the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League. Emrit said, “Unfortunately, I was absent on the day but I must compliment the hard-working committee for pulling off the event. Our aim as a group is to improve sports in the country as well as build a stronger bond with the community. We believe that we can make a difference and we are doing what it takes to make that difference.”

The CSL Committee will like to specially mention World Premium Imports, Vanessa Madho, Rita Liqour Mart, Pierre Road Sports Club, and Media Concepts 29.